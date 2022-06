Russian yacht setting sail from Fiji after U.S. seizure A Russian-owned superyacht has set sail from Fiji after weeks of ongoing U.S. efforts to seize the $300 million vessel. These efforts reflect the country's intent to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates to discuss the ship's seizure and the controversy surrounding it.