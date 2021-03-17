Live

Watch CBSN Live

Russian troops seize control of Ukraine airports

Three airports, two of them used by the military, are said to be closed and under the control of the Russian military. The U.S. State Department has issued a new warning urging Americans to avoid travel to Ukraine. Clarissa Ward reports.
