Russian strike kills at least 25 in Zaporizhzhia as Putin annexes parts of Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin held a signing ceremony Friday to officially annex four Moscow-occupied regions of Ukraine in spite of global criticism. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports and CBS News anchors Nikki Battiste and Elaine Quijano speaks with Anatol Lieven, senior research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, about what this means for the war moving forward.