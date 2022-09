Russian positions abandoned in Ukraine counteroffensive In the shadow of Russian President Vladimir Putin's Wednesday speech, a clear sign that the war in Ukraine is not going well for Russia, CBS News' Debora Patta toured Izyum, where she got inside the first base and trenches that fell as the counteroffensive to take Kharkiv region began. Patta also spoke to a member of the Ukrainian special forces that led the assault, and he shared his footage of the early days of the fighting.