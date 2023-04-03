Russian police arrest suspect in cafe explosion that killed pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky A woman has been arrested in connection to the cafe explosion that killed pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Sunday, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Moscow to release American journalist Evan Gershkovich, CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams reports from Ukraine. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins Anne-Marie Green and Vlad Duthiers from London with more details, including on the call between Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov about Gershkovich and detained American Paul Whelan.