Russian paratroopers deployed in Kharkiv as key port city of Kherson falls under Russian control Ukrainian forces are battling a Russian invasion on multiple fronts. In the south, Russians have launched sweeping offensives on strategic port cities along the Black Sea. In the east, the ferocious assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s heavily populated second city, continues, but the Ukrainian military says what President Putin really wants is to seize the capital itself. Senior foreign correspondent Charlie D’Agata is in Kyiv, which U.S. officials believe could be isolated by Russian forces within a week.