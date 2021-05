Russian opposition leader tells CBS News there's a 50/50 chance he ends up dead Alexei Navalny, the leading Russian opposition figure and Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic, thinks there's a 50 percent chance he'll end up dead. "CBSN: On Assignment" traveled to Russia to spend a week with Navalny, who is trying to unseat Putin and become the country's next president. Watch "CBSN: On Assignment" on Monday, Aug. 7, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.