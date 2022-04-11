Russian official warns of attacks on Kyiv, Mariupol, more: CBS News Flash April 11, 2022 The head of a Russian republic warns plans are being made to attack Mariupol, Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities. The U.S. has accused the official of human rights abuses. The White House is expected to roll out a long-anticipated rule regarding hard-to-trace “ghost guns.” And the world’s top-ranked golfer, Scottie Scheffler, won the Masters as Tiger Woods had his worst showing ever at the tournament in his first outing since a serious car wreck.