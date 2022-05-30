Watch CBS News

Russian offensive leaves eastern Ukraine in ruins

Fighting has intensified in the eastern part of Ukraine, leaving villages in ruins. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Kharkiv in his first trip outside of the Kyiv region since the war began. Imtiaz Tyab reports.
