Russian missiles strike Kyiv as U.N. chief visits

Russian missiles hit Kyiv on the same day the head of the United Nations visited Ukraine's capital. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attacks an effort by Russia to "humiliate" the United Nations. Chris Livesay reports.
