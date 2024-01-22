Russian foreign minister says U.S. is wrong about ending Ukraine war Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in New York for U.N. meetings on Ukraine and the Middle East, told CBS News correspondent Pamela Falk in an exclusive interview that the new generation of politicians in the U.S. demonizes Russia. Lavrov claimed that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Davos last week misrepresented Russia's willingness to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, saying Russia is indeed ready but is being treated unfairly by the United States. Russia's top diplomat complained that U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Davos last week misrepresented Russia's willingness to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine and that Russia is indeed ready, complaining all the while about unfair treatment by the United States. And, he would not answer questions about military cooperation with North Korea.