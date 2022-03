Russian forces launch attacks in Kyiv and Mariupol as civilians try to evacuate At least eight civilians died on Sunday in Kyiv after Russian forces launched an attack as evacuees tried to leave the city. And a second attempt to evacuate 200,000 Ukrainians from Mariupol failed after Russians broke an agreed-upon ceasefire. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports from Kyiv. Then, CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay joins Lana Zak with more from Ukraine.