Russian forces continue shelling in Ukraine, striking a Mariupol theater There's global outrage after Russian bombing of Ukraine hit a Mariupol theater sheltering hundreds of civilians. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called out appeasement attitudes in an address the German Parliament. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab joins CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green from Lviv, Ukraine with the latest developments from the ground.