Russian "double-tap" strike kills at least 7 in Ukraine; 3 women arrested, accused of spying In an eastern Ukrainian city, two consecutive Russian missiles hit apartments and a hotel popular with international journalists, killing at least seven people and injuring at least 80 others. Many of the wounded were Ukrainian fire and rescue workers, as the second missile struck about 40 minutes after the first. Meanwhile, Ukraine counterintelligence revealed the arrest of three Ukrainian women accused of helping Russia. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio and the BBC's James Waterhouse have the details.