Russian, Belarusian players get icy reception at Wimbledon As Wimbledon begins its second week of play in London, the world is watching the return of tennis players from Russia and Belarus after they were banned from play last year due to Russia's war in Ukraine. This year a total of 18 players from those countries qualified in singles play, but not without controversy. To talk about the situation, CBS News was joined by Jules Boykoff, an author and professor of political science at Pacific University and a former Olympic soccer player.