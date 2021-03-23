Live

Russian beachgoers run for cover in hail storm

A day at the beach turned into a scary moment, as golf ball-sized hail pelted beachgoers in central Russia. The temperature dropped 30 degrees in minutes. No one was seriously hurt. Scott Pelley reports.
