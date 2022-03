Russian assault on major Ukraine port city a "tremendous tragedy," union official says Russian forces are pummeling Ukraine's southern port cities as they inch toward their goal of capturing Odesa. Russia has been bombarding Mykolaiv, which is between Odesa, Ukraine's biggest port, and Mariupol, a major port Russia has already encircled. Oleg Grygoriuk, chairman of the Marine Transport Workers Trade Union of Ukraine, joined CBS News to discuss.