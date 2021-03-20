Live

Watch CBSN Live

Russian aircraft penetrates Ukrainian airspace

Some 20,000 to 40,000 Russian troops deployed along the Ukrainian border have left their camps to conduct exercises, including with live fire. Some aircraft have penetrated Ukrainian airspace during these exercises. David Martin reports.
