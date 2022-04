Russia warns U.S. and NATO to stop arming Ukraine Russia is demanding the U.S. and NATO stop arming Ukraine, saying continuing to do so could lead to "unpredictable consequences." This comes after Ukrainian officials said Russia's flagship vessel in the Black Sea sank after being hit by Ukrainian missiles, but Russian authorities said it sank in a storm while being towed for repairs after an explosion and fire. CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay gave an update from Kyiv, Ukraine.