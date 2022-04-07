Condemnation of Russia's actions in Ukraine pour in from around the world The United Nations Security Council has stripped Russia of its seat on the U.N. Human Rights Council. It comes are the U.S. imposes more sanctions on Vladimir Putin's inner circle, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls out Russian troops from committing "atrocities" in Bucha. CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan joins "Red and Blue" to discuss Blinken's NATO visit and the latest on U.S. efforts to support Ukraine.