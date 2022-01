U.S. and Russia spar at United Nations; Trump's election comments raise questions Representatives from the U.S. and Russia were at odds during a United Nations Security Council meeting about the tensions over Ukraine. Plus, former President Trump says if he is elected again, he may pardon those charged in connection to the January 6 riot. Yahoo News' Marquise Francis and Axios' Alayna Treene join CBS News' "Red and Blue" anchors Elaine Quijano and Ed O'Keefe with more.