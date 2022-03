Impact of Russian troops seizing Ukrainian nuclear power plant Russian troops seized control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which is responsible for more than one-fifth of the country's energy supply. Dr. Margaret Kosal, a professor of international affairs at the Sam Nunn School of International Affairs at Georgia Tech, spoke with CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Nikki Battiste about what Russia's control of the plant means for the world.