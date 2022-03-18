Authoritarianism and the dangers of state-controlled media Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a video addressing his friends and fans in Russia, telling them their government is lying to them about the war in Ukraine. Russia is cracking down on independent media and those who speak out against the invasion. Mike Abramowitz, the president of Freedom House, a nonprofit that advocates for democracy, political freedom and human rights, spoke to CBS News about the dangers journalists face while reporting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.