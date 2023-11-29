Russia says it launched new attack on Ukraine as Blinken meets with NATO allies about war The Russian Defense Ministry said it has launched an attack on Ukrainian military infrastructure from a warship in the Black Sea, hitting its intended targets with four cruise missiles. Ukraine didn't immediately comment on the Russians' claim. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with NATO foreign ministers Wednesday morning about the war. CBS News intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis has more.