Russia launches crucial offensive in eastern Ukraine: CBS News Flash April 19, 2022 Russia’s offensive in eastern Ukraine is underway. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vows that his country’s forces will fight to defend the area. Alex Jones's Infowars has filed for bankruptcy after numerous defamation suits from families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. And a community in Florida’s Sarasota County had an unusual Easter Sunday visitor – a 10-foot alligator.