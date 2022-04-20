Russia intensifies assault on eastern Ukraine: CBS News Flash April 20, 2022 Russian troops have stepped up their assault on eastern Ukraine. European officials fear the key port city of Mariupol could fall in days. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling on state lawmakers to strip Disney World of its status letting it operate as an independent government around its theme parks, as their feud over the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law heats up. And Major League Baseball may implement a pitch clock after a new report showed it shaved 20 minutes off minor league games.