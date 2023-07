Russia hits Ukrainian grain facility; new video appears to show Wagner chief Russia continues to attack Ukraine's port cities with an overnight strike on grain exports in Odesa, threatening a major world food source. Meanwhile, a new CIA report is shedding light on the effect the Wagner Group's revolt has had on Russia. And a new video appears to show Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner Group. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata has more.