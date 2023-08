Russia hits Ukrainian cities near Polish border; Ruble value crashes to less than a penny Ukrainian officials say at least three people were killed and dozens were hurt in Russian missile attacks on the western cities of Lutsk and Lviv, far from the front line of the war. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta is in Ukraine with the latest on the attacks and rising inflation in Russia. The country's central bank hiked its key interest rate 3.5 percentage points Tuesday.