Live

Watch CBSN Live

Russia flexes military muscle off U.K. shores

The Royal Air Force scrambled fighter jets to escort Russian bombers away from U.K. airspace, an encounter that one analyst described to Charlie D'Agata as merely the latest example of characteristic "muscle flexing" by Vladimir Putin.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.