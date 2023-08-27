Russia expert Fiona Hill says Prigozhin's death in a plane crash is "par for the course" Russia's investigative committee said Sunday that it had confirmed via genetic testing that Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash. Fiona Hill, the former senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council during the Trump administration, tells "Face the Nation" the plane crash was "so dramatic" that "one has to ask whether this was done for the demonstrative effect of it."