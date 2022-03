Russia claims it used hypersonic missiles to attack Ukraine Russia says it used hypersonic missiles to attack two Ukrainian facilities over the weekend. The U.S. has not been able to confirm that, but if true, it would be the first time a hypersonic weapon has been used in combat. Former Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence Mike Vikers joins "Red and Blue" to discuss what this might signal about Putin's strategy, plus a new report about U.S. military aid to Ukraine.