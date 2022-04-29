Watch CBS News

Russia bombs Kyiv during U.N. leader's visit

Russia sent a strong message by bombing Ukraine's capital city while U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was there for a visit. New York Times foreign correspondent Jeffrey Gettleman joins "CBS News Mornings" from Kyiv with more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.