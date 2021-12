Russia blames West for tensions over Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin blames NATO and the U.S. for escalating tensions in eastern Ukraine. During a Thursday press conference, Putin accused the West of trying to make Ukraine "anti-Russia." Global affairs analyst Michael Bociurkiw, author of "Digital Pandemic: COVID-19: How Tech Went From Bad to Good," spoke with CBSN's Elise Preston about what the Russian leader's statements mean for the region.