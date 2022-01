Russia blames U.S. for escalating tensions after Pentagon puts 8,500 U.S. troops on "heightened alert" Russian President Vladimir Putin is blaming the U.S. for escalating tensions in Eastern Europe, as the Pentagon puts 8,500 U.S. troops on "heightened alert" to deploy if necessary. CBS News' Skyler Henry reports and CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins Tanya Rivero and Jericka Duncan with more from the administration.