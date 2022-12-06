Russia blames Ukraine for military base drone strikes, responds with air assault Russian authorities said a drone strike hit an airfield Tuesday near its border with Ukraine. On Monday, Moscow blamed Ukraine for drone attacks on two of its airfields. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the strikes, but the Kremlin has responded with massive airstrikes that knocked out power and water across several Ukrainian regions. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab discussed how Ukraine is responding to the new attacks.