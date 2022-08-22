Watch CBS News

Russia blames Ukraine for deadly car bombing

Russian authorities are blaming Ukrainian operatives for the deadly car bombing that killed Daria Dugina, the daughter of one of President Vladimir Putin's closest advisers. Ukraine has denied any involvement in the bombing. Debora Patta reports.
