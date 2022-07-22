CBS News App
Russia and Ukraine sign grain export deal
Russian and Ukrainian officials signed a deal Friday in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukraine ports. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams breaks down the details and concerns Ukrainian officials have moving forward.
