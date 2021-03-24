Live

Watch CBSN Live

Russia and Ukraine approaching cease-fire deal

The Russian foreign minister warned NATO members that offering any kind of membership to Ukraine would derail peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. The two countries have been negotiating for a cease-fire. Charlie D'Agata reports from London.
