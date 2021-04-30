Live

Russia allegedly supplying Taliban with weapons

Nine thousand U.S. troops are on the ground in Afghanistan trying to help the Afghan army hold back a resurgent Taliban. Their job is getting tougher by the day, thanks in part to Moscow. Charlie D'Agata reports.
