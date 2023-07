Russia accused of weaponizing food shipments as it bombards Ukrainian port cities Russian aerial bombardment hit Odesa and Mykolaiv again on Thursday in the third straight day of strikes against the Black Sea port cities in Ukraine. On Monday, Russia backed out of a deal allowing safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments through the Black Sea, and the U.S. State Department has warned that Russia is "using food as a weapon of war." CBS News' Charlie D'Agata reports.