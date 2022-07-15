Watch CBS News

Russia accused of targeting civilians in Vinnytsia attack

Ukrainian officials are once again accusing Russian forces of intentionally attacking civilians. The Kremlin denies those claims. Officials say Russian missiles hit two universities and infrastructure facilities in Mykolaiv on Friday. Ukraine also says on Thursday, a residential area with a medical facility and office building in Vinnytsia was hit. CBS News Foreign Correspondent Holly Williams explains why these recent attacks have sparked a renewed call for more help from the West.
