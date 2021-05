Russia accused of spying on U.S. officials using Kaspersky software According to multiple reports, Israeli spies tipped off the NSA that Russia was spying on them, using antivirus software made by the Russian company Kaspersky Lab. Frank Cilluffo, Director of the Center for Cyber and Homeland Security at George Washington University and former senior homeland security official to former President George W. Bush, joins CBSN to discuss what these allegations mean.