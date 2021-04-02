Live

Russell Crowe on when you know a film is working

Web extra: The Oscar-winning star of "Gladiator" and "A Beautiful Mind," and the star-director of "The Water Diviner," talks to Seth Doane about collaboration on a film set and the never-predictable sense of when a movie succeeds or fails.
