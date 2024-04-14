Watch CBS News

Rushdie: "He was just stabbing wildly"

"There was the knife in the eye. That was the cruellest blow, and it was a deep wound. The blade went in all the way to the optic nerve, which meant there would be no possibility of saving the vision. It was gone," says Salman Rushdie.
