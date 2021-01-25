Download The CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Stream CBSN Live
Dr. Birx Interview
Biden's First 100 Days
Coronavirus Crisis
Assault On The U.S. Capitol
Stimulus Checks
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Biden revokes Trump's transgender military ban
Biden reinstating COVID-19 restrictions for overseas travelers
Biden moves forward with effort to put Harriet Tubman on $20 bill
How to watch the article of impeachment delivered to the Senate
DOJ watchdog probing whether officials tried to overturn election
Dominion Voting Systems sues Giuliani for $1.3 billion for defamation
Supreme Court tosses emoluments cases against Trump
The Bidens' dogs arrive at White House
Godiva to close or sell all its U.S. chocolate stores
Biden's First 100 Days
Biden revokes Trump's transgender military ban
Coverage of the new administration
Bipartisan group of senators meet with White House on COVID plan
Biden to reimpose COVID-19 travel ban that Trump lifted
Fauci says goal of 100 million shots in 100 days "is a floor, not a ceiling"
Biden signs orders to streamline stimulus checks, expand food stamps
Biden announces mask mandate for interstate travel
ICE starts 100-day moratorium on some deportations
Biden unveils COVID strategy with slate of executive orders
Some states want to buy their own vaccines. Biden administration says no.
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Rural Texas vaccine sites are still waiting for doses
One Texas hospital barely received its first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine. It was less than 1,000 doses. Omar Villafranca reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue