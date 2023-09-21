Rupert Murdoch stepping down as Fox, News Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch, the longtime head of News Corp. and Fox, will step down as chairman and take on the role of chairman emeritus, capping a 7-decade career that built a media dynasty ranging from cable television to tabloid newspapers and turned him into one of the world's most influential media executives. David Folkenflik is a media correspondent for NPR and author of "Murdoch's World: The Last of the Old Media Empires." He joined CBS News to discuss Murdoch's decision.