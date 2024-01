Ruling-party candidate Lai Ching-te has emerged victorious in Taiwan's presidential election Ruling-party candidate Lai Ching-te has emerged victorious in Taiwan's presidential election, and his opponents have conceded after a tight three-way race. The election has been closely watched by Beijing and Washington, D.C., with China recently warning that the election's frontrunner could set the stage for war. CBS News' Elizabeth Palmer has more from Taipei.