"Rugrats" executive producer on show's legacy 30 years later It's been 30 years since "Rugrats" first debuted on Nickelodeon. To celebrate the anniversary, a reboot of the hit children's show is streaming on the Paramount+ streaming service. Eryk Casemiro, an executive producer for "Rugrats," joins CBSN's Michael George to discuss the cartoon's transformation for a new generation of viewers. (Disclaimer: CBS News, Nickelodeon and Paramount+ are divisions of ViacomCBS)