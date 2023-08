Rudy Giuliani surrenders in Georgia election case Rudy Giuliani, the one-time personal attorney for former President Donald Trump, surrendered at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Wednesday to face 13 state felony counts charging him as part of an alleged scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. He was one of 19 people, included Trump, who have been indicted in the case. Trump is expected to surrender Thursday. Nikole Killion has more.