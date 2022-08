Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham to face Georgia grand jury in election case Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has reached an agreement with Manhattan prosecutors and is expected to enter a guilty plea in a criminal tax fraud case. Plus, there are new developments in the Georgia grand jury probe into alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and and CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates have more on the two probes.